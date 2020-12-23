'Burned' wins award at Romanian film fest.

The Festivals' congratulatory message reads: "The director has masterfully managed to bring the audience to a strong ending by depicting pristine and believable scenes and characters by targeting a very sensitive theme as well as paying close attention to detail under the film layers."

The main purpose of the CineMAiubit International Student Film Festival is to promote students, works, debate, and consolidate the links between film schools.

The 24th edition of the festival was held from December 15 to 19 in Bucharest, Romania.

