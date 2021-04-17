India stresses fulfilling commitments for developing Chabahar

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya in his meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India emphasized fulfillment of commitments of his country for the development of Chabahar Port.

During the meeting, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India and Indian Minister of Shipping, Ports and Waterways discussed the capacities of cooperation between the two countries in the field of ports and maritime as well as measures taken to realize these opportunities, especially in Chabahar Port.

Mansukh Mandaviya pointed to the good neighborliness and amicable relations between the two countries of Iran and India in historical periods and welcomed the development of cooperation in the current period especially through Chabahar Port.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Indian side referred to the views of the participants in "Chabahar Day" event, which was held virtually in India on March 5, 2021 and termed development of the port as a suitable route for the transit of goods to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Turning to the interest of some companies for participating in investments of Chabahar Port, he expressed hope that he would pay a visit to this port with a delegation of Indian businessmen and entrepreneurs in the near future.

MA/84297527