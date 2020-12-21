Neighboring countries can invest in Chabahar with no limit

In his meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to Iran on Monday, Behrouz Aghaei reiterated, “Based on their needs and interests, Pakistan and other neighboring countries of Iran can invest in Chabahar port without any restrictions.”

Chabahar Port is hub of bonding ports of the region with one another, he said, adding, “Strengthening connection of countries and their mutual cooperation is one of the missions of this port.”

Referring to the cultural and social commonalities with countries of the region, he added, "All ports in Iran are complementary to each other."

For his part, Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran said that unique equipment and infrastructure capacities in Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar can play an important role in the development of regional interactions.

Expressing satisfaction with the possibility of transferring goods through Shahid Beheshti port in Chabahar to Karachi, he expressed hope that this process would continue with strengthening interactions between the two countries.

