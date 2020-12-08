Afghanistan promises to secure Khaf-Herat railway: MP

Referring to the completion of the Khaf-Herat railway and also the operation of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway in the coming months, which is in line with increasing transportation links between Iran and Afghanistan, Ali Jeddi said, "We have had a good volume of exports to Afghanistan in recent years and we can strengthen it by using recent capacities, especially through Khaf-Herat railway."

"In the framework of this parliamentary friendship group, we seek to expand the export of goods from our country to Afghanistan and also the transit of goods from Iran to Afghanistan and other countries," he added.

"On the outskirts of Khaf-Herat railway station and other border terminals of Iran and Afghanistan, we are looking to develop border markets and export terminals between the two countries," Jeddi said.

He highlighted, "Afghan officials have promised to secure the Khaf-Herat railway and it should become a viable route for economic ties between Iran and Afghanistan."

The Khaf-Herat railway is scheduled to be put into operation on Thursday in the presence of the presidents of Iran and Afghanistan through videoconference.

The 220-km Khaf-Herat railroad project includes four phases that are under construction. About 77 km of the project, which includes two phases, is on Iran's soil and the rest in Afghanistan. One of the phases that is in Afghanistan is to be inaugurated in the next few days.

The railroad project ensures Afghanistan's access to free waters and European markets.

Implementation of the Khaf-Herat railroad project will show the importance of Iran's position once again as it makes a boom in regional trade - exports and imports. The railway project will also contribute to the development of tourism.

ZZ/5089279