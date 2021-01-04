Iran to hold 1st online exhibition of products export to Iraq

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Monday, Farzad Piltan said, “Within the framework of programs and measures taken by Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) in the field of promoting exports to neighboring countries, this online exhibition will be held by commissioner company (Pars Rastak Exhibition Services Company) under the strict supervision of TPO for introducing Iranian goods and products to neighboring Iraq.”

As licensed by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, construction materials, sanitary products, detergents, medical equipment, home and kitchen decoration and furniture, foodstuff and related industries, various types of machinery, plastic and related industries, etc. would be showcased in this online exhibition, Piltan added.

He went on to say that exhibitors would enjoy supportive facilities of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

This virtual exhibition will be held in two dimensions, so that participants will be able to upload information of their company, display products, teasers and brochures in this online system.

Visitors can also get in touch with exhibitor via web after viewing the relevant information, which includes bilingual Persian and Arabic brochures and watching teaser with English subtitles.

Given that the influence of social networks and Internet in Iraq, especially in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, is very high, it is hoped that this virtual exhibition will provide a suitable and low-cost opportunity to introduce more of the country's products to the Iraqi lucrative market and establish communication between Iranian companies and Iraqi businessmen in return, Piltan emphasized.

MA/IRN84172900