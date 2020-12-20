Donald Trump accused of betraying US national security

In a tweet Saturday, Adam Schiff wrote, "Another day, another scandalous betrayal of our national security by this president."

"Another dishonest tweet that sounds like it could have been written in the Kremlin. Another obsequious display towards Putin," he added.

"And yet another reason that Trump can’t leave office fast enough," he noted.

His tweet came as US President Donald Trump in a tweet wrote, "The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of ..."

"...discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA," he added.

