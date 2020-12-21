Twitter updates label for Trump's misleading tweets

As Independent reported, the message, which Twitter places on potentially misleading content on the site, now says the president-elect won the election, while it previously said the election was “disputed”.

Users on the site are now told that “Election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the US Presidential election,” when they see a Twitter post that has the misinformation label.

It started to appear on tweets posted by the US president on Saturday morning, as he continued to make baseless allegations about the presidential election, which he lost to Biden.

The social media site said the label was updated to “reflect the latest information,” in a statement to several media outlets.

“Following certification of the results of the 2020 US Presidential Election, we've updated our label to reflect the latest information," Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio told CNN, who reported on the updated label.

The decision to replace the previous misinformation label, which said “Multiple sources called this election differently,” comes after Biden was certified as president-elect by the Electoral College on Monday.

This is while in a tweet on Saturday, the US President called for his supporters to participate in a big protest in Washington D.C. on January 6th and be 'Wild' there.

It seems very difficult for Trump to digest reality.

HJ/PR