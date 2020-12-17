US own restrictions sanctioned its firms out of Iran's market

Mohammad Javad Zarif in his Twitter account on Thursday wrote, "@SecPompeo Your own restrictions actually sanctioned US companies out of Iran's market with its unparalleled natural & human resources."

"And your illicit #MaximumFailure policy cancelled Boeing's contract for 88 civilian aircraft—costing Iranian lives, but also American jobs," he added.

His tweet came as Mike Pompeo in an interview with Washington Examiner claimed, "The [Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps] is infinitely poorer than it would have been had the administration’s policies before us stayed in place.”

He added, "That money is not in their hands. To back and reward the Iranians? To give them any economic relief? To allow the French or British to trade there? Remember, even during the [Iran deal], American businesses weren’t permitted to trade there. How bizarre is that?”

After withdrawing the JCPOA, US President Donald Trump promised that by pursuing a policy of maximum pressure, he would persuade Iran to come to the negotiating table to reach a better agreement.

The Trump administration, despite pursuing maximum pressure policy, has not been successful in pursuing its goals toward Iran and has been criticized by various groups in the United States.

