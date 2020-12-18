  1. Politics
Dec 18, 2020, 1:19 PM

Massive cyber hack poses 'grave risk' to US: report

Massive cyber hack poses 'grave risk' to US: report

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – A massive cyberattack targeting the US federal agencies uncovered this week is believed to pose a grave risk to the government, critical infrastructure, and the private sector.

The US government continues to reel from a large and sophisticated hacking campaign that affected top federal agencies, including the energy department, the treasury, and commerce departments, and is even said to have targeted the agency responsible for the country’s nuclear weapons stockpile.

Authorities expressed increasing alarm over the hack, according to CNN.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) said thwarting the attack would be "highly complex and challenging".

In a statement on Thursday, Cisa said government agencies, critical infrastructure entities, and private sector organizations had been targeted by what it called an "advanced persistent threat actor", beginning in at least March 2020.

Cisa did not identify who was behind the attack; which agencies and organizations had been breached; or what information had been stolen or exposed.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Joe Biden said he would make cyber-security a "top priority" of his administration.

MNA/PR

News Code 167297

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News