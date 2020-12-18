Massive cyber hack poses 'grave risk' to US: report

The US government continues to reel from a large and sophisticated hacking campaign that affected top federal agencies, including the energy department, the treasury, and commerce departments, and is even said to have targeted the agency responsible for the country’s nuclear weapons stockpile.

Authorities expressed increasing alarm over the hack, according to CNN.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) said thwarting the attack would be "highly complex and challenging".

In a statement on Thursday, Cisa said government agencies, critical infrastructure entities, and private sector organizations had been targeted by what it called an "advanced persistent threat actor", beginning in at least March 2020.

Cisa did not identify who was behind the attack; which agencies and organizations had been breached; or what information had been stolen or exposed.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Joe Biden said he would make cyber-security a "top priority" of his administration.

MNA/PR