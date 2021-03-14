UK to expand its cyber-attacks capacity: Report

According to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, UK has decided to increase its capacity for cyber-attacks against its foreign enemies, Reuters reported.

He went on to say that cyber power has changed the lifestyle and method of fighting.

This is while that Boris Johnson plans to submit a report to the Parliament on a long-term review of country's national security strategy. According to available information, this report will lead to a reduction in the number of personnel of UK armed forces.

“This study shows the importance of cyber technology in our lives, both to overcome the enemy on the battlefield, to make the Internet safer and to develop new technologies to improve people's lives."

According to him, a permanent base will be established in northern part of the country for the "British National Cyber Force" (NFC), including spies, defense officials and investigators.

NFC was created last year with an army-specific branch focusing on cyber weapons, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson added.

MA/5169170