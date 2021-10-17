Zionist regime’s hospitals targeted by cyberattacks

The Cyber Center of the Ministry of Health of the Zionist regime announced on Sunday morning that hospitals and medical centers have been targeted by numerous cyber-attacks, Jerusalem Post reported.

The Center also said the attacks have been repelled and no damage has been reported.

This is while that a Medical Center in “Khadra” in the occupied lands and territories was targeted by a ransomware attack on Wed. and hackers managed to infiltrate its computer infrastructure, the report added.

It should be noted that the Center is still working on alternative systems to continue the activity for admitting patients in a way that staff of the hospital and Ministry of Health are working to get their IT systems back to full operation with high-security protection as of Sunday.

At the same time, it is said that the Health Ministry and Cyber Security Organization of the Zionist regime are trying to strengthen the level of protection of all medical organizations.

