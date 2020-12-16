US imposes sanctions on 5 companies over Iran

In a statement on Wednesday, the US Treasury said, “Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated four entities for facilitating the export of Iranian petrochemical products by Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (Triliance), an entity designated by Treasury in January 2020.”

The US Department of the Treasury further claimed that these China- and United Arab Emirates-based companies have provided Triliance with critical shipping services or conducted financial transactions on behalf of the company, enabling Triliance to continue brokering and moving Iranian petrochemical exports.

The US-Iran tensions have been running high for months following the Trump's administration unilateral decision to pull out from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal inked under Barack Obama and began reimposing Washington's sanctions that had been lifted under the agreement.

FA/PR