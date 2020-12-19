Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Dec. 19

Kayhan
US Nuclear Weapons Agency hacked amid massive cyber onslaught
Leader agrees with extending review of FATF
Shahrvand
Iran’s Persepolis football team to face Japan’s Ulsan in AFC final
Shargh
Parl. speaker’s letter to Rouhani on amending budget bill
Judiciary chief underlines unflinching efforts for preserving national security
CBI governor: Delay in addressing FATF has hampered monetary transfer
JCPOA parties back full implementation of the deal
Iran
Rouhani calls for collective effort to boost unity, progress
Etela’at
Iran’s envoy to IAEA: JCPOA won’t be renegotiated
UN General Assembly votes overwhelmingly for Palestinian self-determination
FM spox reacts to anti-Iran resolution in UN
Mardom Salari
JCOPA not to renegotiated: MP
Gen. Bagheri underlines Islamic countries’ coop. in defense sector
MR
