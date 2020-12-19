  1. Politics
Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Dec. 19

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, December 19.

Kayhan

US Nuclear Weapons Agency hacked amid massive cyber onslaught

Leader agrees with extending review of FATF

Shahrvand

Iran’s Persepolis football team to face Japan’s Ulsan in AFC final

Shargh

Parl. speaker’s letter to Rouhani on amending budget bill

Judiciary chief underlines unflinching efforts for preserving national security

CBI governor: Delay in addressing FATF has hampered monetary transfer

JCPOA parties back full implementation of the deal

Iran

Rouhani calls for collective effort to boost unity, progress

Etela’at

Iran’s envoy to IAEA: JCPOA won’t be renegotiated

UN General Assembly votes overwhelmingly for Palestinian self-determination

FM spox reacts to anti-Iran resolution in UN

Mardom Salari

JCOPA not to renegotiated: MP

Gen. Bagheri underlines Islamic countries’ coop. in defense sector

