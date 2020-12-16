Iran wants security, stability in entire world: IAEA chief

In an interview with CBS News on Wednesday, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi criticized US withdrawal from the Nuclear Deal and said that Iran wants security and stability in the entire world.

“Iran is moving on with its nuclear program. As you know, this is not working or operating in a vacuum. This is done in the framework of an agreement, which was signed by the P5 [the five permanent members of the UN Security Council: US, UK, France, Russia, and China] plus Germany [and] the European Union back in 2015,” he noted.

“You remember that the United States withdrew from this agreement back in 2018, a couple of years ago, and then from that moment on, Iran, as a reply, as a response to this, decided to gradually start diminishing its compliance with this agreement,” he underlined.

“The thing is that the IAEA is still there to say what's happening. The future will depend a lot on what the countries which are party to the, to this agreement, decide in the future, and I would say in the next few weeks and months, I'm sure there will be renewed activity around it once there is a new administration in Washington and some other factors converge to what we hope will be a negotiation,” he added.

FA/PR