Sports minister hopeful about Persepolis’ win in ACL final

“We have great hopes that Persepolis, as representative of Iran, could defeat South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai and claim the title of AFC Champions League; this is feasible,” Soltanifar told reporters on Wednesday on the sideline of a cabinet session in Tehran.

He also said that President Hassan Rouhani has dedicated a special reward for the team in case of victory in the match.

Cabinet spokesperson Ali Rabiei also wished success for the Iranian team. Pointing to his interest in football, Rabiei said that he has watched earlier matches of the Korean team. Providing some technical comments, he said Ulsan has a powerful attacking power but a rather weaker defensive line. “I hope our people taste victory on Sunday.”

Persepolis will take on Ulsan Hyundai on Saturday in Qatar’s Doha to decide the winner of this season’s AFC Champions League.

