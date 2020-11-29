  1. Sports
Persepolis aiming 2020 ACL title: coach

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – Persepolis head coach Yahya Golmohammadi says the team will put all-out effort to win the 2020 AFC Champions League title. 

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Monday's match against Paykan in the Iran Professional League, Golmohammadi said Persepolis is in a special situation. 

"20 days from now we should play in the final of AFC Champions League and we should increase the coordination between players that are set to play in that match," Golmohammadi said. 

Persepolis won the West Zone in October and is waiting for the results of the East Zone that is underway in Doha. 

The coach's remarks come as Persepolis lost some key players in the last season such as Ali Alipour, Mehdi Torabi, and Shoja Khalilzadeh among others. 

"Both the IPL and ACL are important for us but we should prioritize so that a well-coordinated team would go to the Asian final," he added. 

"We have one mission and aim and we will fight till the last breath," he highlighted. 

