Citrus fruits harvest in Iran’s Mazandaran province

TONEKABON, Dec. 27 (MNA) – With the cold winter days coming, farmers in Tonekabon, Mazandaran province, north of Iran, are busy harvesting citrus fruits, which form a lion’s share of the country’s domestic demand and exports.

Mazandaran accounts for 1.5% of Iran’s land area and 2.5% of agricultural land, while its agricultural output tops 7 million tons per annum.

More than 2.2 million tons of citrus fruits are cultivated on 110,000 hectares of land in Mazandaran every year, which meets nearly 50% of the domestic demand.

Tonekabon has over 14,990 hectares of citrus fruit farms, which are expected to produce 3,000 tons of tangerine and 280,000 tons of orange this year.