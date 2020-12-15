Iran registers 7,704 new COVID-19 infections, 223 deaths

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,123,474 with the death toll standing at 52,670.

According to Lari, 5,704 patients are in critical condition while 833,276 patients have recovered.

So far, over 6,797,496 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

She also said that 1,299 new cases have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest figures, 73,270,606 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,630,029 and recoveries amounting to over 51 million.

ZZ/5096522