2020 GITEX to host 20 Iranian Knowledge-based firms tomorrow

The 40th international exhibition of electronics, computers, and E-Commerce in West Asia called GITEX Technology Week will be held from 6 December to 10 in Dubie, UAE.

20 Iranian knowledge-based firms and startups will participate in the 'future stars' section of this fair in order to exhibit their creative products to attract international investors and make an opportunity to cooperate with other global startups who will attend the event, Sohrab Asa, International Affairs Adviser of Innovation and Prosperity Fund said.

In order to develop the market of the Iranian knowledge-based companies, the Innovation and Prosperity Fund has put the support for the presence of Iranian Knowledge-based firms at international exhibitions on his on its agenda, he added.

