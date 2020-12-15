Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 15

Kayhan

Over 5 million to suffer from famine worldwide by 2021

Major cyberattack hits US Treasury, Commerce Department

Four European countries cancel joint trade session with Iran

Israeli regime urges Biden to continue ‘maximum pressure’ policy against Iran

Two Iranian tankers arrive at Venezuelan port

Iran

Expediency Council to resume FATF review

Rouhani vows not to hesitate in the path of sanctions removal

Etela’at

Plans for COVID-19 vaccine purchase from India, China, Russia

South Pars starts first well digging in Phase 11

Rouhani says committed to continue battle against cruel sanctions

Ebtekar

Zanganeh says Iran doesn’t need permission to return to intl. oil market

Mardom Salari

Last efforts to approve FATF

MEK terrorist camp in Albania turned into COVID victims’ storage

MR