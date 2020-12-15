Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 15

Kayhan
Over 5 million to suffer from famine worldwide by 2021
Major cyberattack hits US Treasury, Commerce Department
Four European countries cancel joint trade session with Iran
Israeli regime urges Biden to continue ‘maximum pressure’ policy against Iran
Two Iranian tankers arrive at Venezuelan port
Iran
Expediency Council to resume FATF review
Rouhani vows not to hesitate in the path of sanctions removal
Etela’at
Plans for COVID-19 vaccine purchase from India, China, Russia
South Pars starts first well digging in Phase 11
Rouhani says committed to continue battle against cruel sanctions
Ebtekar
Zanganeh says Iran doesn’t need permission to return to intl. oil market
Mardom Salari
Last efforts to approve FATF
MEK terrorist camp in Albania turned into COVID victims’ storage
MR
