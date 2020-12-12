Official recommends Erdogan to read Iran history 'accurately'

An aid to the Iranian Parliament Speaker has advised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to read Iran’s history following the recitation of a controversial poem by the President.

“Recent @RTErdogan remarks made me astonished. I wonder Turkish Pres. doesn't know what he said,” Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Friday.

Zionist regime has no place in future of region

Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs said that the Zionist regime has no place in the future of the region.

In a tweet on Friday, the Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian described the normalization of relations between the Zionist regime and Morocco as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause, adding that the rulers of the Arab countries have demonstrated a total disregard for the teachings of Islam.

Iran to take revenge for Fakhrizadeh at 'proper time'

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said that the Islamic Republic will take harsh revenge on the Zionist regime for the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Major General Hossein Salami visited the house of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and met with his family on Friday.

According to Salami, Dr. Fakhrizadeh was a committed scientist who served his country for many years in anonymity and his Martyrdom has brought great honor for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran summons Turkish envoy over Erdogan’s remarks

Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned Turkey's ambassador to Tehran over the remarks made by Turkish President Erdogan during his visit to the Azerbaijan Republic.

The Ministry’s spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Turkish Ambassador to Tehran Derya Örs has been summoned following ‘meddlesome and unacceptable’ remarks of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made during his trip to Baku.

Foreign forces must not interfere in Afghanistan peace talks

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations called on foreign forces to refrain from interfering in the Afghan peace talks.

Addressing the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Majid Takht-Ravanchi called for strengthening international support to build a better future for Afghanistan.

He went on to say that only a comprehensive peace process led by Afghanistan can resolve the current conflict in the country.

Iran COVID-19 update: 232 deaths, 9,594 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 9,594 COVID-19 infections and 232 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,092,617 with the death toll standing at 51,728.

According to Lari, 5,760 patients are in critical condition while 787,853 patients have recovered.

Tehran asks world to be vigilant against ISIL re-emergence

Iranian Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to keep on the fight against ISIL terrorism.

In a statement on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh congratulated the third anniversary of defeating ISIL terrorists to the government and nation of Iraq.

This victory, he continued, was the result of the ‘firm determination’ and unified efforts of Iraqi government, nation, and security forces that were receiving support from Iraqi Grand Marja Ayatollah Sistani.

No one can talk about our beloved Azerbaijan: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister referred to the remarks made by the Turkish President and noted that no one can talk about beloved Azerbaijan.

In a tweet on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, “Pres. Erdogan was not informed that what he ill-recited in Baku refers to the forcible separation of areas north of Aras from Iranian motherland."

Iran reminds IAEA about the body’s ‘sole role’

An Iranian envoy has urged the International Atomic Energy Organization to focus on its ‘monitoring’ responsibilities and stay away from offering analysis.

“@iaeaorg sole role is to monitor and verify the voluntary nuclear-related measures as detailed in the JCPOA and to provide regular updates in this regard,” Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to Vienna-based International Organizations Kazem Gharibabadi tweeted on Friday.

