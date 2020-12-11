Tehran, Ankara emphasize strengthening joint security

Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey stressed the need to activate the joint security working group.

Length of Iran railway network exceeds 14,000km: Deputy min.

Deputy Minister of Roads and Director General of Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company of Iran put the length of the country's railway network at 14,000 kilometers.

Iranian airline resumes Tehran-Ankara flights: ICAO

Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Thu. revealed the issuance of flight license for Iran’s National Flag Carrier (IranAir) to resume Tehran-Ankara flight amid the pandemic.

White House mischief in Venezuela did fail: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs said that US mischief in Venezuela doomed to failure.

Basij experts urge enforcing strategic plan to lift sanctions

Basij experts of nine complexes of country’s nuclear industry in a statement on Thu. called for the implementation of “Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Safeguarding Interests of Iranian People”.

Iran COVID-19 update: 10,403 new cases, 284 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 10,403 COVID-19 infections and 284 deaths due to respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

Roads min.: Khaf-Herat Railway can transport 6mn tons of cargo annually

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development said that Khaf-Herat Railway enjoys a high capacity of transporting six million tons of cargo annually.

Afghan pres.: Khaf-Herat Railway to cause Iran-Afghanistan economic boom

President of Afghanistan said that the inauguration of Khaf-Herat Railway will bring about an economic jump between the two neighboring countries of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Afghanistan.

Pres. Rouhani: Khaf-Herat Railway to strengthen Iran-Afghanistan ties

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the launch of Khaf-Herat Railway will strengthen relations between two neighboring countries of Iran and Afghanistan.

IAEA chief reacts to Iran’s JCPOA decision

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reacted to Iran’s new decision to reduce commitments to the JCPOA following the assassination of its top nuclear scientist.

US obliged to make effort to regain JCPOA partnership: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Iran is ready to see the US returning to the JCPOA, but Washington is obliged to work to obtain the membership conditions.

MAH