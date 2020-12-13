US VP to visit occupied lands before presidential transition

Also, the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien is to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, Zionist media reported.

As reported, the two will discuss US sanctions on Iran and the possibility of more countries announcing their willingness to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

Zionist sources estimate at least two more countries will be added to the list of countries that have already normalized ties with Zionists before outgoing President Trump leaves the White House.

Oman is next to make the move, Israeli outlets have claimed.

Despite the US government's policy of 'carrot and stick', since August the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco, and the small Asian country of Bhutan have announced the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

HJ/FNA13990923000276