Hamas warns of Tel Aviv plots against West Bank

Salih al-Aruri Political Deputy Chief of Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) reiterated that the Zionist regime is trying to take full control of the West Bank.

He added that Tel Aviv will try to dominate the entire West Bank through the implementation of the annexation plan.

Al-Arouri continued that after the implementation of this annexation plan, the Zionist regime will think about changing population structure of the West Bank.

He went on to say that Zionist regime seeks complete domination of the West Bank through the annexation plan, which will be the most dangerous part of implementing the annexation plan scenario.

Resumption of security relations and cooperation between the Zionist regime and Palestinian Authority has further created serious problem for Palestinian resistance in the West Bank, he added.

“We hope that the agreement with Fatah movement on national reconciliation will be reached so that all Palestinians can play a role in decisive national decisions,” he added.

MA/5101701