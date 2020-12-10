Basij experts urge enforcing strategic plan to lift sanctions

The statement came in response to recent stance of three European countries against the Islamic Republic of Iran's nuclear program.

An excerpt of the statement is read as follows,

Now that several years of negotiations to lift the oppressive sanctions against the Iranian people have not been fruitful, the path to overcoming sanctions and making them ineffective is open to us. Success in that requires national determination and unity. The path that has been followed by scientific and technical efforts of nuclear and defense scientist Martyr Fakhrizadeh and other nuclear martyrs and this path will be continued by his comrades.

We, Basiji experts of nine complexes of the country’s nuclear industry, consider this statement on “Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Safeguard Interest of Iranian Nation” as enforceable after proceeding legal procedure and being approved by the Guardian Council. The Counteractive Plan for Lifting Sanctions also has been ratified by the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council.

We also consider the statement as an effective step in line with the development of the country’s nuclear industry and the increase of national authority against sanctions imposed by the Global Arrogance..

The Iranian Parliament has approved the outlines of a draft bill, which, if adopted, will require the Iranian administration to suspend more commitments under a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal.

The plan, among other things, requires the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to produce at least 120 kg of 20-percent enriched uranium annually and store it inside the country within two months after the adoption of the law.

The move is meant to open the locks placed on the country’s nuclear program and advance the goals of nuclear martyrs such as Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated by suspected Israeli-tied terrorists.

