China to sanction, restrict travel on US diplomats: FM spox.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying didn’t provide specific names of those sanctioned, but said they included people in the executive and legislative branches and their immediate families, as well as non-government organizations, Bloomberg reported.

China would also revoke visa-free entry to Hong Kong and Macau for US diplomatic passport holders, Hua told a regular briefing in Hong Kong on Thursday.

The US announced sanctions Monday against 14 members of China’s National People’s Congress, as President Donald Trump tries to ratchet up pressure on Beijing before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Meanwhile, the current US administration is also harassing Chinese journalists and students. Many Chinese companies involved in the deal with the United States have also been disrupted on the suspicion of collaborating with the Chinese Army.

MA/PR