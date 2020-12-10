  1. Politics
Dec 10, 2020, 6:10 PM

China to sanction, restrict travel on US diplomats: FM spox.

China to sanction, restrict travel on US diplomats: FM spox.

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – China said it will sanction more US officials and place new travel restrictions on American diplomats in retaliation for measures taken by the Trump administration over Hong Kong.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying didn’t provide specific names of those sanctioned, but said they included people in the executive and legislative branches and their immediate families, as well as non-government organizations, Bloomberg reported.

China would also revoke visa-free entry to Hong Kong and Macau for US diplomatic passport holders, Hua told a regular briefing in Hong Kong on Thursday.

The US announced sanctions Monday against 14 members of China’s National People’s Congress, as President Donald Trump tries to ratchet up pressure on Beijing before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Meanwhile, the current US administration is also harassing Chinese journalists and students. Many Chinese companies involved in the deal with the United States have also been disrupted on the suspicion of collaborating with the Chinese Army.

MA/PR

News Code 167017

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News