Gen. Salami vows IRGC’s commitment to defend, serve people

“IRGC has always been and will always be standing by the Iranian nation and is ready to make every effort to serve their needs,” Major General Salami said on Wednesday during a visit to the flood-hit areas of southern Khuzestan province.

He vowed to follow up on the issue with the country’s related authorities to accelerate the assistance to the flood-hit people.

Heavy rainfalls in the past week have caused flash floods that swept through cities and towns in the Khuzestan province. Several regions have been more affected due to the lack of the needed infrastructures.

MR/TSNM2406705