12th Cinema Vérité kicks off in Tehran

Cinema Vérité is Iran’s most prominent festival dedicated to documentaries, with an aim to express the relationship between reality and truth though documentary films.

The event is held in national and international competition, and includes other categories such as Portrait, Islamic Revolution Documentaries, Retrospective of German Speaking Countries, Special Screenings, Out of Competition, as well as a film market, and workshops.

This year, 56 documentaries from 33 countries have made it into the screening program of the festival, with Germany leading with 8 films in the lineup. Filmmakers from France, Italy and the United States come next with 5 films each. Russia is participating in the festival with 4 films, followed by Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, and India each with three films.

Other documentary filmmakers are from Poland, Greece, Denmark, Turkey, Finland, Australia, Spain, Tanzania, Qatar, etc.

The International competition consists of three sections: short-length, mid-length, and full-length documentaries.

Nine documentaries have made it into the short competition section, including ‘Some of These Days’ by Vincent Förster (UK), ‘Lumiere’ by Hristina Belousova & Dante Rustav (Uzbekistan), and ‘Frog Hunters’ by Kurbağa Avcıları (Turkey).

The half-length documentary lineup consists of seven titles, including ‘The Mount of Ants’ by Riccardo Palladino (Italy), ‘Marceline. A Woman. A Century’ by Cordelia Dvorak (France, Netherlands), and ‘The Limits of Work’ by Apolena Rychlíková (Czech Republic).

The full-length competition section includes ten titles, such as ‘Alicia’ by Maasja Ooms (Netherlands), ‘From Music to Silence’ by Farshid Akhlaghi (Australia), ‘Sharkwater Extinction’ by Rob Stewart (US), ‘Angels Are Made of Light’ by James Longley (US, Denmark), and ‘A Thousand Girls Like Me’ by Sahra Mani (France).

Organized by Iran Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), the 12th Iran International Documentary Film Festival will be held under the theme ‘Truth is the Best Guide’ from 9th Dec. to 16th Dec. 2018 at Charsou Cineplex in downtown Tehran.

