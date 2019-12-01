Iran's Cinema Vérité names films in various intl. sections

Titles in the 'Special Screenings' section of the festival include 'A Donkey Called Geronimo' by Arjun Talwar ,Bigna Tomschin (Switzerland-Germany), 'Blow It to Bits' by Lech Kowalski (France), 'Bottoms Up' by Brunella Filì (Italy), 'Honeyland' by Ljubomir Stefanov , Tamara Kotevska (Macedonia), 'Last Night I Saw You Smiling' by Kavich Neang (Cambodia-France), 'State Funeral' by Sergei Loznitsa (Netherlands, Lithuania), 'The Journey of Javier Heraud' by Javier Corcuera (Spain), 'Una Primavera' by Valentina Primavera (Austria-Germany-Italy).

The "Portrait" section, dedicated to biopics, includes 'Fellini fine mai' by Eugenio Cappuccio (Italy), 'Flavioh- Tribute to Flavio Bucci' by Riccardo Zinna (Italy), 'Forman vs. Forman' by Helena Třeštíková, Jakub Hejna (Czech Republic, France), 'Talking about the trees' by Suhaib Gasmelbari Mustafa (France/Sudan/Germany/Chad/Qatar), 'The Ghost Of Peter Sellers' by Peter Medak (Cyprus), 'Unstoppable: Sean Scully And The Art Of Everything' by Nick Willing (UK), and 'What we left unfinished' by Mariam Ghani (USA-Afghanistan-Qatar).

The "Retrospective on Balkan & Baltic Countries" section includes ''Home Games' by Alisa Kovalenko (Ukraine), 'The Immortal' by Ksenia Okhapkina (Estonia, Latvia), 'My Father, The Spy' by Gints Grūbe and Jaak Kilmi (Latvia), 'Push-Pull' by Neven Hitrec (Croatia), 'ReGeneration' by Emir Kapetanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), 'The Sun Sets in the East' by Alexander Belinski, Agne Dovydaityte (Lithuania), and 'Wild Berries' by Marianna Vas, Hedda Bednarszky (Romania-Portugal-Hungary).

The festival this year also includes "Mirror of a Festival: Millenium International Documentary Film Festival" section, with the presence of Ms. Zlatina Rousseva.

In total, the lineup for the 13th Cinema Vérité includes 55 titles from 39 countries, with German filmmakers leading the list with eight films, according to the event's organizers.

Cinema Vérité is Iran’s most prominent festival dedicated to documentaries, with an aim to express the relationship between reality and truth through documentary films.

Charsou Cineplex in downtown Tehran will host the event from 9th Dec. to 16th Dec. 2019.

