Trump insists on showing true face of US government: envoy

In a tweet on Tuesday, Irlu wrote, "I thank the gambler Trump, who in the last days of his presidency, insists on showing the true face of the US government."

"Of course, towards the goal of freeing the nations of the region from the Zionism & US, We are not afraid of sanctions and martyrdom, but we are proud of it," he added.

In an earlier tweet, Irlu lambasted the Saudi-led coalition’s bloodshed in Yemen, saying that such aggression comes in line with the US, Israeli policies.

His tweets came hours after the US regime added the names of Irlu and the Islamic Republic-headquartered religious studies university to the list of its sanctions as Washington sustains its campaign of economic terrorism against Tehran.

Irlu submitted his credentials to Yemeni officials in early November.

In October, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus issued a raft of meddlesome remarks on Iran-Yemen relations, and the newly-appointed envoy.

She addressed Iran’s appointment of the official as its new envoy to the Arab Peninsula country, claiming that the Islamic Republic had “smuggled” the official into Sana’a.

US Department of the Treasury echoed Ortagus’ accusation back then that Irlu was “linked” to Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), without providing any proof.

ZZ/FNA13990919000327