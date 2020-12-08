MP hails Venezuelan's 'transparent' Assembly elections

A spokesman for Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission hailed Venezuelan National Assembly elections in his tweeter account, saying, "Congratulations to the great nation of Venezuela."

"On behalf of the Iranian nation, we observed transparency of Venezuelan National Assembly elections," Abolfazl Amouei", Abolfazl Amouei added.

Stating that Iran and Venezuela strengthen friendships, he said, "I appreciate Jorge Alberto Arreaza for his cooperation and hospitality."

RHM/MNA