MP hails Venezuelan's 'transparent' Assembly elections

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – Felicitating Venezuelans for their successful election, Iranian MP Amouei hailed Arreaza, the former Vice President of Venezuela for his cooperation and hospitality toward the Iranian nation.

A spokesman for Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission hailed Venezuelan National Assembly elections in his tweeter account, saying, "Congratulations to the great nation of Venezuela."

"On behalf of the Iranian nation, we observed transparency of Venezuelan National Assembly elections,"  Abolfazl Amouei", Abolfazl Amouei added.

Stating that Iran and Venezuela strengthen friendships, he said, "I appreciate Jorge Alberto Arreaza for his cooperation and hospitality."

