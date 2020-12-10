  1. Politics
White House mischief in Venezuela did fail: Amir-Abdollahian

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs said that US mischief in Venezuela doomed to failure.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the successful parliamentary election in Venezuela and reiterated that US mischief in Venezuela did fail.

In a tweet on Thu., he wrote, “Parliamentary election in #Venezuela was successfully held under the supervision of Intl observers & w/ high public turnout.”

“Congratulations to the Venezuelan people, Govt., Constitutional Assembly & Pres @NicolasMaduro on the new term of Parl. US mischief in Venezuela did fail,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

