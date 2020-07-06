Iran to back legal Venezuelan govt.: Vaezi

In this meeting on Monday, Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi underscored Iran's tendency for reinforcing all-out ties between Tehran and Caracas.

Referring to the imposed US sanctions on both Iran and Venezuela, Vaezi noted that the two countries can protect their nations against such pressures via cooperation and unity.

The Minister of the Office of President Maduro government Márquez, for his part, welcomed the development of mutual ties with Iran.

He delivered President Maduro's message for his Iranian counterpart President Rouhani to Vaezi in this meeting.

Márquez hailed Iran's support for Venezuelans and said "arrival of Iranian oil tankers carrying fuel to Venezuela was a celebration day for Venezuelan people."

He named the US imperialism as the common enemy of Iran and Venezuela and noted that the two countries must resist against it.

The special envoy underlined that no foreign power can resist against the wish of the two nations of Iran and Venezuela.

Recently, Iranian oil tankers docked at Venezuela's port after passing the Caribbean Sea to help the friendly nation of Venezuela deal with a shortage of fuel was caused after the US sanctions against the country.

The arrival of Iranian oil tankers in Venezuela challenged the arrogant system of the US and proved once again that the Iranian government bravely defends its principles and supports its brotherly nation of Venezuela, the president of Constituent Assembly noted.

Iran has also voiced readiness for providing Venezuela with goods and commodities if asked.

HJ/IRIB2758914