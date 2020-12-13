Ghalibaf felicitate Venezuela on holding successful elections

In a message to the President of Venezuelan Constituent National Assembly Diosdado Cabello, Ghalibaf expressed his felicitation on the country's successful Assembly elections.

Emphasizing the strategic policy of Iran and Venezuela in maintaining independence and combating US hegemonic actions, countering the oppressive US sanctions, as well as the important role of parliamentary relations in strengthening mutual friendly relations, the Iranian official hoped that expansion of bilateral Parliamentary ties would increase other cooperation between the two sides in various sectors.

On December 7, President Nicolás Maduro's party and his allies won in Venezuela's legislative elections. Maduro's United Socialist Party of Venezuela and allied parties captured 67 percent of the seats in the National Assembly, said Indira Alfonzo, president of Venezuela's National Electoral Council.

She said they had a lead of 68 percent of the vote compared with 18 percent for the opposition alliance.

