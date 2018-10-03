German amb. vows full support for JCPOA

Stressing that US exit from the JCPOA was a major setback, politically and economically and a setback for the international rule-based order, German Ambassador to Tehran Michael Klor-Berchtold said "we should not forget that we still have in place a valid Resolution of the Security Council adopting and endorsing the JCPOA."

Today, there is no doubt, a lot of people are directly suffering from the US-decision to leave the JCPOA, he added.

During the days after the US-exit, Iran, as well as the EU (and the other signatories), took a wise decision; they decided to remain in the agreement and all 28 member states of the EU confirmed with one voice that they all will remain committed to the JCPOA, German ambassador said.

"With the vote of all 28 member states, the EU adopted the Blocking Statute, which also is a strong political statement," he noted.

Germany's position remains very clear, Michael Klor-Berchtold said, Germany always has and continues to fully support the JCPOA. European leaders are well aware that maintaining payment channels is crucial. There are no easy solutions, but no stone is left unturned in our efforts to find concrete ways to continue the economic cooperation with Iran.

Just a week ago in a meeting New York, all Ministers of the remaining JCPOA signatory countries reiterated this commitment clearly in their Joint Ministerial Statement, and they discussed concrete ways to bring this political commitment into real steps on the ground; and equally European leaders appeal to Iran to continue to fully comply with its obligations from the agreement, he added.

Michael Klor-Berchtold asserted that "today, 28 years after reunification, Germany is looking back to two competing economic systems that existed at that time; one in East Germany and the other in West Germany."

And there is a clear observation, he said, social market economy, openness and integration into the world economy are paying credit. We learned from it; people are benefiting.

He noted that "we are convinced in the long run that the outstanding potential of the highly skilled and hard working Iranian people, will fully be lifted."

Germany stands ready to support this path. We are aware of the value of the longstanding relationship between our two countries, he noted.

