Iran to take 4th step of reducing its JCPOA commitments

If the current situation continues and/or if other parties involved in nuclear deal fail to live up to their obligations, the Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly take 4th step of reducing its JCPOA obligations, Zonnour told Mehr News Agency on Friday.

Pointing to the remarks of US officials who said that that Washington would not lift sanctions on Iran prior to any negotiation, he stated, “they [US] proved their deception and lies to the world with failing to live up their obligations and today, all countries in the world confirm that US's lack of any commitments.”

Under such circumstances, Islamic Republic of Iran will not return to its commitments under JCPOA again, Zonnour noted.

If European countries involved in nuclear talk live up to their commitments under JCPOA, Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to return to JCPOA for fulfilling all its obligations, he continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zonnour pointed to the reduction of Iran’s commitments under JCPOA and added, “if Europe complies with its commitments in a 60-day moratorium, Islamic Republic of Iran will live up to its commitments under JCPOA, otherwise, Iran will take 4th step of reducing its JCPOA commitments firmly.”

Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zonnour said that saving JCPOA strictly hinges on paying costs by Europe. Europe is able to comply with its commitments under JCPOA but unfortunately, Europe takes step in line with the US objectives and for this reason, Europe has no serious determination to save JCPOA.”

