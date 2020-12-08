Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 8

Arman-e Melli:
Expert: Biden cannot return to JCPOA overnight
Aftab:
US blocks transfer of money for buying COVID-19 vaccine: CBI Chief Hemmati
Ebtekar:
E3’s warning to Iran
Vigilance, cooperation of Iran, Syria, other states essential: Zarif
Ettela’at:
Syrian FM hold meetings with Zarif, Velayati
Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Iran will not negotiate over its national security
Javan:
West not allowing Iran to buy COVID-19 vaccine: Hemmati
Parliament’s nuclear bill disrupts ‘Trumpist’ dreams of Europe; E3 urge Rouhani to not implement the legislation
Shargh:
US sanctions prevent Iran from purchasing coronavirus vaccine, Hemmati says
Kayhan:
Dubai turning into a hub for Israeli criminals
Velayati: Iran will take Fakhrizadeh’s revenge sooner than what some assume
Khatibzadeh: Any change in JCPOA equals its end
Your Comment