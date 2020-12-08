Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 8

Arman-e Melli:

Expert: Biden cannot return to JCPOA overnight

Aftab:

US blocks transfer of money for buying COVID-19 vaccine: CBI Chief Hemmati

Ebtekar:

E3’s warning to Iran

Vigilance, cooperation of Iran, Syria, other states essential: Zarif

Ettela’at:

Syrian FM hold meetings with Zarif, Velayati

Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Iran will not negotiate over its national security

Javan:

West not allowing Iran to buy COVID-19 vaccine: Hemmati

Parliament’s nuclear bill disrupts ‘Trumpist’ dreams of Europe; E3 urge Rouhani to not implement the legislation

Shargh:

US sanctions prevent Iran from purchasing coronavirus vaccine, Hemmati says

Kayhan:

Dubai turning into a hub for Israeli criminals

Velayati: Iran will take Fakhrizadeh’s revenge sooner than what some assume

Khatibzadeh: Any change in JCPOA equals its end