Al-Hadath news agency reported that a rocket hit the Baiji oil refinery near the city of Baiji.

Al Forat News also reported that an explosive device has exploded on a vehicle belonging to Hashd Al-Shaabi forces in the southeastern Saladin Governorate of Iraq.

One person was martyred and four others were injured in the blast.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

RHM/