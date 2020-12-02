Death toll of Boko Haram's latest terrorist attack at 79

As Arabi 21 reported on Wed., during the rescue operation, the bodies of 35 more people have been found and the number of victims of the attack has increased to 79 so far.

Boko Haram attacked the farmers who were harvesting rice at Zabarmari community, in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday, November 28.

Over 40 deaths were earlier reported and Borno Governor Babagana Zulum told journalists that 43 farmers were killed.

However, in the video released on Tuesday, Abubakar Shekau, the terrorist group's leader said they killed “at least 78 farmers”.

On November 30, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman strongly condemned the recent brutal attack on Nigerian farmers in the northeastern state of Borno.

He expressed his sympathy with the survivors of the tragic attack, people, and the government of Nigeria.

