18 killed, dozens injured after suicide bombing in Nigeria

The attacks believed to have been carried out by female suicide bombers. The targeted areas included a wedding ceremony, General Hospital Gwoza, and a funeral.

According to the Borno state emergency management agency (SEMA), the victims, comprising "men, women, and children," suffered severe injuries ranging from "abdominal ruptures to skull fractures."

Barkindo Muhammad Saidu, the Director General of SEMA, confirmed the tragic loss of life and the gravity of the injuries sustained by the survivors.

Borno State has been the epicenter of a prolonged Islamist insurgency, spanning over 15 years, led by the militant groups Boko Haram and the ISIL West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Despite the Nigerian military's efforts to weaken these organizations, they persist in launching deadly assaults on civilians and security forces alike.

As of now, the authorities have not identified the perpetrators of the recent bombings, and the Borno state police have not issued any statements regarding the incident.

MNA/PR