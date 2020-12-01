Orlando von Einsiedel's master class in “Cinema Verite”

The 14th edition of “Cinema Verite” (The Annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival) directed by Mohammad Hamidi-Moqadam is scheduled to be held in Tehran on Dec 8-14, 2020.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) organizes the Annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival (Cinema Verite).

Born in August 1980, von Einsiedel is a British film director. He directs mostly documentary films that investigate global social issues and has filmed in various places around the world, including Africa, Asia, America and the Arctic.

Von Einsiedel became known for his award-winning film Virunga, produced with the cooperation of Virunga National Park director Prince de Merode.

Many of von Einsiedel's documentaries have been screened at some of the world's top film festivals.

He directed Virunga (2014), which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature, and The White Helmets (2016), which won for Best Documentary (Short Subject). Both nominations were shared with producer Joanna Natasegara.

His 2018 film, Evelyn, about his late brother, launched at the London Film Festival and won the BIFA for Best Documentary.

In 2020, 'Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you're a girl)', a film he was an executive producer on, won the Best Documentary (Short Subject).

In 2006, he co-founded Grain Media, a production company based in London.

Von Einsiedel spent several years as a professional snowboarder, travelling the world promoting the brand names of various sponsors through media engagements, photo/video shoots, and competitions.

During this period he was given the nickname 'Jill Dando', due to the rhyme connection between his name and hers.

