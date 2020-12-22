Jury members of Iranian Cinema Verite announced

Khosorow Dehqan, Ali Loqmani, Salim Qafoori, Ali Razie, Ayda Panahandeh, Morteza Payeh Shenas, and Hessam Eslami are considered as jury members of the festival.

Most of the festival's jury members have been the jury members of several Iranian film festivals in Iran and have produced several documentary films and movies.

Khosrow Dehghan:

Born in 1326 in Shiraz, he is a film critic and has judged the Fajr Film Festival, the Sacred Defense Film Festival, and the Cinema House feast.

Ali Loqmani:

Born in 1341 in Mashhad, he is the director of photography. He has directed several feature films and documentaries.

Seyed Salim Ghafouri:

Born in 1973 in Rasht, he is a documentary filmmaker, producer, and director of Ofogh Sima. Ghafouri has previously been the director of the Documentary Network and a member of the selection and judging boards of various festivals, including the Fajr Film Festival and the Short Film Festival.

Ali Razi:

Born in 1978 in Shiraz, he is an official member of the European Association of Dramatic Authors. He teaches documentary film in Borgin, France.

Aida Panahandeh:

Born in 1979 in Tehran, she is a screenwriter, director, and producer. She has produced several short, documentary, and semi-feature films and has managed to win several awards at many domestic and international festivals.

Hesam Eslami:

Born in 1981 in Ahvaz, he is a documentary filmmaker and producer. Eslami has judged at various short and documentary film festivals.

Morteza Payeh Shenas:

Born in 1982 in Tehran, he is a producer, cinematographer, editor, secretary of the board of directors of the Documentaries Association, and a member of the recruitment committee of the Documentaries Association.

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival opened in Tehran on Dec 15.

This week-long cinematic event is underway totally online and will be wrapped up on December 22.

The festival has several sections, including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops and master talks, as well as masterclasses, are being held on the sideline of the international event.

