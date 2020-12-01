EU urged US to reconsider Iran’s sanctions: Reuters

After the Iranian Parliament mandated the AEOI to supply uranium enriched with more than 20 percent, Reuters claimed that a number of European countries had urged the US to reconsider Iran’s sanctions.

Germany, France, and Britain urged the Trump administration in late October to reconsider broad, new sanctions against Iran’s banks, arguing that the move would deter legitimate humanitarian trade and hurt the allies’ common interests, diplomatic correspondence shows, Reuters reported.

The Iranian Parliament, in its open session on Tuesday and along with investigating the strategic plan to counter-sanctions, mandated the AEOI to supply uranium enriched with more than 20 percent for peaceful purposes.

According to one of the articles of the motion, the Iranian organization is obliged to produce uranium with 20% enrichment for peaceful purposes immediately after the ratification of this law and to store at least 120kg of it annually in the country.

