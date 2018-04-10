Iran to respond vigorously to enemies’ miscalculations

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Defense (MoD) Brigadier General Amir Hatami considered Iran as undisputed regional superpower and said, “Islamic Republic of Iran will give a harsh response to any miscalculation of enemies.”

Speaking on Tuesday morning in the commemoration ceremony of Shahid Sayyad Shirazi, the defense minister pointed to the sensitive security situation of the Middle East region and added, “currently, Islamic Republic of Iran is capable in the defensive and security field in particular in a way that the country is the authoritative power of the region.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran has managed to materialize its predefined objectives in the critical condition, Amir Hatami emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he addressed the enemies of the country and said, “enemies of the country are advised not to test high defensive power of Islamic Iran, otherwise, malicious objectives of enemies will doom to failure.”

Turning to the salient moral and ethical characteristics of Shahid Sayyad Shirazi, he maintained, “the first and most important characteristic of this great martyr was his sincerity, so that he only considered the divine satisfaction in all stages of his life.”

In conclusion, Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami pointed to naming the current year after “supporting Iranian products” advised by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and called on all walks of life in the country to take effective steps in line with materializing objectives of resistance economy in the country in the best form possible.”

MA/4267826