Leader offers condolence over demise of senior cleric

In a message released on Sunday, the Leader expressed solemn commiserations over the passing of Shahidi to his honorable family, the seminaries and his pupils.

Ayatollah Khamenei further lauded the late senior cleric’s role and contributions in different sectors, and prayed to God to bestow divine forgiveness and blessings on him and elevate his ranks [in the Heavens] to the highest.

Hojjatoleslam Shahidi had served as Vice President and Head of the Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Foundation in from 2013 till June 2020 when he announced resignation due to poor health conditions.

He had also served as the president’s advisor from 2009 to 2011.

