An influential member of the Assembly of Experts, Ayatollah Yazdi was appointed as the head of the body in 2015.

Ayatollah Yazdi was also a member of the Guardian Council, the body tasked with vetting legislative and presidential candidates, supervising elections and overseeing the bills passed in the Iranian parliament for conformity with Islamic principles.

The cleric had also served as Iran’s Judiciary chief between 1989 and 1999.

MNA/FNA13990919000347