MP proposes Iran's withdrawal from NPT

The MP said Iran should give the Europeans six months to remove the sanction and if they could not meet the demand, Iran would leave the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

His remarks came after Iranian lawmakers reviewed on Sunday an urgent counteractive plan that includes the halt of the implementation of the Additional Protocol to the nuclear NPT.

According to Abolfazl Aboutorabi, a senior member of the Parliament, lawmakers agreed to turn an urgent strategic motion, which aims to counteract unilateral sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic by Western countries, topped by the United States, to a double-urgency motion.

Out of 246 lawmakers present at today's session, 232 voted in favor of the new move. It was decided to finalize and put into force the ‘strategic action plan’, which includes stopping the implementation of the Additional Protocol to NPT.

Ghoddousi also noted that: "When Amano came to Iran, he asked to pay a visit to Parchin and to have an interview with an Iranian nuclear scientist. Iran gave positive answers to both of the made requests. Amano left Iran and the agency closed the PMD file. The JCPOA was signed afterward. However, this provided the ground for infiltration and disclosure of information to the enemy."

