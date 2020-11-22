Veteran voice actor Changiz Jalilvand passes away

Jalilvand, who was professional in the field of dubbing, passed away on Sunday in a hospital in Tehran after a short illness due to the infection of coronavirus.

He began his artistic career in 1957 with the theatre activities.

He has also acted in several TV series and movies.

Jalilvand lent his voice to famous foreign and domestic actors, including Marlon Brando, Paul Newman, Brett Lancaster, Maximilian Shell, Richard Burton, Peter O'Toole, Joel Brenner, Clint Eastwood, Dean Martin.

