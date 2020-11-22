  1. Culture
Veteran voice actor Changiz Jalilvand passes away

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – Renowned Iranian voice actor Changiz Jalilvand passed away in Tehran on Sunday at the age of 80.

Jalilvand, who was professional in the field of dubbing, passed away on Sunday in a hospital in Tehran after a short illness due to the infection of coronavirus.

He began his artistic career in 1957 with the theatre activities.

He has also acted in several TV series and movies.

Jalilvand lent his voice to famous foreign and domestic actors, including Marlon Brando, Paul Newman, Brett Lancaster, Maximilian Shell, Richard Burton, Peter O'Toole, Joel Brenner, Clint Eastwood, Dean Martin.

Mehr News Agency offers condolences to his family.

