Venezuela's parliamentary elections to affect world: Maduro

The Venezuelan president welcomed a delegation of observers from Russia, Iran, Turkey and other countries to observe his country's parliamentary elections.

He wrote in a tweet on Saturday that he met with a delegation from the United States, Russia, Iran, Turkey, members of parliament, members of the International Monitoring Office who will accompany Venezuela in the parliamentary elections.

He added that the parliamentary elections which is to held on Sunday is not just a national event but a global event.

Whatever happens and whatever Venezuela announce tomorrow will have a global impact, Maduro said.

