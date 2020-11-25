US impose sanctions on Chinese, Russian firms over Iran deals

According to Bloomberg, Washington has sanctioned five firms in China and Russia over claims they are promoting Iran’s missile program, and a Trump administration official said more penalties are to come.

The Treasury Department plans to announce additional sanctions on Iran in coming weeks related to arms, weapons of mass destruction and human rights violations, Elliott Abrams, the State Department’s special representative for Iran, claimed Wednesday at a Beirut Institute event.

“Our policy will be the same through Jan. 20,” Abrams said.

The newly sanctioned firms are China-based Chengdu Best New Materials Co. Ltd. and Zibo Elim Trade Company Ltd. as well as Russia-based Nilco Group, Elecon and Aviazapchast, according to a State Department filing in the Federal Register.

Since the unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, the Trump administration has imposed severe sanctions on Iran's economy, hoping to pressure Iran into a new deal. However, Tehran says it will continue the 'maximum resistance' policy in the face of Washington's 'maximum pressure'.

MAH/PR